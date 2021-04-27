New SBA funding for restaurants opens next week

Restaurants, food trucks and other businesses in the food industry will be able to apply for federal grant funding next week to help them recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is administering the $28.6 billion program, called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It’s part of the American Rescue Plan.

According to the SBA, food service businesses can receive a grant of $1,000 to $10 million. The most one location can receive is $5 million. Money must be spent on things like payroll costs, rent payments and operating expenses.

Business owners can begin registering for an account on April 30, and the program officially launches May 3 with a 21-day priority period.

“We really are intentional about focusing on minorities, women, veterans and other socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” said Mike Arriola, acting SBA director for North Carolina.