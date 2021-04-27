Final farewell: Details set for Hester Ford funeral

Funeral arrangements have been set for Hester McCardell Ford, the Charlotte woman who held the title of America’s oldest-living person.

The public is invited to say a final farewell later this week:

Thursday, April 29: Public viewing at Wayne Russell Funeral Service located at 3715 Beatties Ford Rd. (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Friday, April 30: Graveside service at York Memorial Park Cemetery located at 5150 S. Tryon St. (Noon)

Ford died of natural causes on April 17. She was 116 years old (or 115; Ford’s actual age has been the subject of conversation in recent years.).

On Wednesday, April 28, the Duke Energy Center in uptown Charlotte will light up purple — Ford’s favorite color — in honor of the longtime Charlotte resident.

The Ford family also has set up the Hester Ford Memorial Fund through Safe Alliance.