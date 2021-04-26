Police: woman dies from domestic violence; suspect arrested

A 30-year-old woman died early Saturday after she was found unresponsive inside a hotel room in southwest Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the woman, Porsche Nicole Lloyd, died from domestic violence. Detectives identified a 44-year-old man as a suspect and charged him with murder.

CMPD officers were dispatched to the hotel shortly before 4 a.m. after someone called to report an unresponsive woman inside a room there. The woman died at the scene despite medical assistance from CMPD officers, MEDIC and members of the Charlotte Fire Department, according to a police report.

The suspect was arrested after a medical examiner ruled the woman’s death a homicide. According to CMPD, the victim and suspect were in a dating relationship.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.