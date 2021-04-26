Charlotte deejay launches new line of bottled water

DJ K.i.D, the Charlotte deejay best known for his work with DaBaby, will travel to Livingstone College today to unveil his own brand of bottled water, the school announced in a statement.

According to a website that sells the product, K2O Water is a micro-filtered water “flowing from the Blue Ridge Mountains.” (The rocky, snow-capped peaks shown on the website, however, hardly reflect the tree-covered mountain range west of Charlotte.)

As a growing number of Americans seek healthy beverage options, sales of bottled water have increased yearly, accounting for about $18 billion in retail sales last year, according to various industry sources.

Born De’Juane Malachi Dunwood in Santa Clara, California, the 22-year-old K.i.D. launched the new line to “inspire the youth to be healthy and encourage them to drink their water,” according to the Livingstone announcement. K2O Water will be sold in the Livingstone library, making the Salisbury camps the first HBCU to partner with K.i.D. in his new venture.

It was on a college campus, where K.i.D. was performing, that he first met DaBaby, a Grammy-nominated rapper who lives in the town of Troutman, about 35 miles north of Charlotte. The two hit it off and have been working together ever since. “It’s been genuine love,” K.i.D. said in a statement.