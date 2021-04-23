News & Buzz

Weekend News Quiz – April 23

Take our news quiz to win $25
By Bethany Lane
April 23, 2021

Last week 83 percent of quiz takers knew that Savor Black Charlotte was starting and would feature Black-owned restaurants. Only 66 percent knew that JCSU plans to light up the Biddle hall tower.

Now for this week’s questions.

  • 1. People

  • 2. News & Buzz

  • 3. Business

  • 4. News & Buzz

  • 5. QCity Biz

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

Leave a Reply

Editors will review your comment, which may be shared in our Morning Brew newsletter.