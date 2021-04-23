Charlotte-based manufacturer SPX FLOW hires chief diversity officer

Dori Armstead, a seasoned human resources leader, has joined SPX FLOW Inc. as the company’s first chief diversity officer. She began April 19.

Armstead brings more than 20 years of experience to the Charlotte-based manufacturer, where her responsibilities include developing and implementing strategies that foster a more inclusive work environment. She also will spearhead the company’s community relations efforts.

“I’m impressed by the intentional work SPX FLOW has been doing around diversity, equity and inclusion, and I’m excited about our plans to have even greater impact,” Armstead said in a statement. “At this moment in history, there is nothing more important for companies than finding ways to make a difference, both internally and externally.”

Her hiring is the company’s latest move around efforts focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Following last summer’s protests highlighting racial injustice, SPX FLOW team members launched an employee resource group called Achieving Black Leadership Excellence (ABLE). The group supports Black team members through development, mentoring and networking. In 2019, SPX FLOW also started the EMPOWER group that caters to women employees.

Armstead previously served as the inaugural vice president of human resources at Wingate University, about 30 miles southeast from Charlotte. There, she implemented employee- and leadership-development curriculum focused on diversity awareness, generational differences, cultural competence, and implicit bias.