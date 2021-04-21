Meet Black Gems, the group of women investing in minority-owned businesses

A collective of nine women, calling themselves the Black Gems Investment Group LLC, are pooling their money and business expertise to help minority-owned small businesses grow. The women — five who live in Charlotte and four in Detroit, Michigan — aren’t investment experts. Rather, they’re a mix of business owners and corporate professionals with backgrounds spread across several industries, including financial services, health care, higher education, human resources and marketing, to name a few. Fueled by data showing the funding disparities faced by women founders and founders of color, the group sought out mentors who could assist them as new investors wanting to make an impact. “We understand when you have something that you’re so passionate about, you do everything you can to make it work, but you still have limitations. And for most people, those limitations are finances,” said Dr. Kristen Trulear-Jackson, co-founder of Renew Med Spa and one of the Charlotte-based Black Gems. Why it matters: For Black business owners, securing funding to launch a new venture continues to be a challenge. Black-owned companies are more likely to start without capital, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency. Then, there’s the fight for survival — eight out of 10 Black-owned businesses fail within the first 18 months, and that was before the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation.

Black Gems Investment Group, which formally launched in January, believes that therein lies an opportunity. “Seeing the numbers about how Black businesses don’t get the money, or that we’re not in front of the opportunities or have the business knowledge to set ourselves up to be invested in or to be acquired by a bigger company was a big issue for me,” said Nakisha Washington, Black Gems’ founder. Last summer, the nine women loosely knew each other but connected virtually around their interest in angel investing. Angel investors are high net-worth individuals who invest their own money into startups in exchange for equity or convertible debt — not to be confused with venture capitalists, who invest other people’s money typically pooled from investment companies, large corporations and other funds. With her corporate background in learning and development, Washington had organized Black Gems’ predecessor, a six-week virtual meetup called All Things Money, where they were introduced to Charlotte-based angel investor Shante Williams. Williams, co-founder and CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments, is focused on getting more “check-writers of color” at various investment levels. In 2018, minority angels accounted for 5.3% of the angel investor population. Black Gems Investment Group member Shabriea Quinn-Robinson meets with Shante Williams, co-founder and CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments. Williams has served as the group’s mentor since the height of the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Black Gems Investment Group