Locals react to the Derek Chauvin verdict

Chief Johnny Jennings said he and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department respect a jury’s decision to convict former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man. After deliberating for about 10 hours over two days, the jury found Chauvin, who is White, guilty on all charges — second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison when sentenced, though legal experts have said that Chauvin likely will receive a far lighter sentence. Shortly after the verdict was broadcast live on television Tuesday, Jennings met with reporters to issue a statement and field questions. Among other things, he said he hoped that the guilty verdict would help build trust between the public and law enforcement, even 1,100 miles away, here in Charlotte. “The system did what it was supposed to,” Jennings said, adding later: “I’ve always taken the stance that there’s no way that you could ever justify such an act by an officer. And like I said, we’ve been waiting over a year to see what the results would be, and this is where we landed.” A video of the events that led to Floyd’s death showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd lay handcuffed on the ground. Medical experts testified that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.

When asked what message he would deliver to his patrol officers in the wake of the guilty verdict, Jennings said: “The message has always been that we have some clear and pretty clear guidelines, and we have to be within the laws ourselves. …We haven’t met any officer or any person that feels like what happened in Minneapolis is justified. I think our officers realize that when you step out of the boundaries and you step out of bounds, we have to be accountable for that.” At the same time, Jennings cautioned against reading too much into the Chauvin verdict as it relates to the future of policing. “Police officers are human beings,” he said. “If people are expecting that we can change some policy or we can change some culture and then all of a sudden there will never be a bad incident occur, then they’re going to be waiting a long time. It’s not going to happen. …I’m going to tell you that as long as human beings are doing this job, there are going to be mistakes made and there are going to be incidents that we can’t take back.” Here are some other local reactions to the verdict: Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg “Merriam-Webster defines justice as: ‘the maintenance or administration of what is just especially by the impartial adjustment of conflicting claims or the assignment of merited rewards or punishments.’ “Although we may celebrate today’s verdict and the impending imprisonment of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Perry Floyd, Jr., as a representation of justice; his loved ones and the Black community are far from receiving meritorious reward.