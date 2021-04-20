Rock Hill man charged in fatal hit-and-run in uptown Charlotte

A 34-year-old man was charged Monday in a hit-and-run incident in uptown Charlotte that left a woman dead at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets.

Fran Kelly, 36, died April 11 after she was struck by a SUV, according to a police account. The driver of the vehicle, described as a burgundy and tan Ford Expedition, did not stop or report the collision.

Four days later, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department located an SUV matching that description in College Park, Ga. The vehicle was seized and brought to Charlotte for forensic testing.

Based on evidence taken from the vehicle, the police said, detectives identified Cornell Jermain Watts as a suspect, and warrants for felony hit & run and reckless driving were issued.

On Monday, accompanied by his attorney, Watts turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.