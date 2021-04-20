News & Buzz

QCity Metro is among 30 newsrooms chosen to join Facebook’s Accelerator program

The program is designed to teach local newsrooms how to grow their reader revenue.
The QCity Metro team, from left to right: founder and publisher Glenn H. Burkins; Historic West End reporter Sarafina Wright, former QCity Metro reporter Jonathan Limehouse; revenue strategist Bethany Lane, intern Rose Sall and senior writer Katrina Louis
By QCity Metro
April 20, 2021

QCity Metro is among 30 news organizations in North America chosen to participate in the latest round Facebook Journalism Project’s Accelerator programs.

More than half of the organizations chosen (55 percent) are owned or led by Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and/or other communities of color, and 75 percent focus on local news.

As local newsrooms seek to stay afloat amid a shifting landscape of digital options, the Accelerator programs are designed to teach strategies for growing reader revenue.

At QCity Metro, among other things, we want to find new ways to reward and better engage with those who support us financially via our Press Club.

Read more about Facebook’s Accelerator programs and why it matters.

