Man found dead in each Charlotte with gunshot wound

Homicide detectives are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead late Sunday in east Charlotte.

The authorities identified the man as Jonathan Leonard McCorkle.

McCorkle was found dead, lying in the roadway, around 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of N. Sharon Amity Road. Police officers had been dispatched to the area to investigate a reported shooting.

MEDIC pronounced McCorkle dead at the scene. His body showed evidence of a gunshot wound, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD had announced no arrest as of midday Monday.Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.