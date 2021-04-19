Bojangles hires PR veteran Stacey McCray as comms leader

Bojangles has hired public relations veteran Stacey McCray as its senior director of communications, the Charlotte-based fast food chain announced today.

In her new role, McCray will oversee the company’s internal and external communications strategy and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jose Armario and Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward. McCray succeeds Brian Little, former senior director of corporate communications, who left the company in March.

McCray spent 17 years with Charlotte agency Luquire George Andrews, most recently as vice president of public relations. LGA served as Bojangles’ PR agency of record since 2017. The company has approximately 760 system-wide restaurants in 11 states.

“We knew we were looking for a strategic communicator that could help drive Bojangles’ growth, and Stacey has been a key contributor toward the success of our brand,” Woodward said. “She is uniquely positioned to lead us as we set our sight on the future because she knows who we are and where we’re headed.”

McCray, who begins her position effective April 19, says she’s excited to hit the ground running.