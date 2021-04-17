Police: man killed in west Charlotte domestic dispute

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in west Charlotte that left one person dead late Friday.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Willow Street, just west of the Carolina Golf Club and north of West Boulevard.

CMPD officers were dispatched to assist paramedics who were treating a man who had been shot. The victim later died at a hospital.

According to a statement released by CMPD, the shooting was related to a domestic dispute, and the victim’s girlfriend was taken in for questioning.

The police department did not immediately release the victim’s or the shooter’s name.Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.