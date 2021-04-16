Police see ‘consistent similarities’ in killings of 2 transgender sex workers

After the recent killings of two transgender women in Charlotte, homicide detectives are asking for the publics help in solving the crimes — and advising LGBTQ residents engaged in sex work to exercise “extreme caution.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not determined that the two killings are related but issued the caution “given the circumstances” of the two cases.

In addition to being Black transgender women, both victims were sex workers, and both were found dead in hotel rooms, according to CMPD.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said both cases bore “pretty consistent similarities.”

“This isn’t something we see frequently — something we rarely see,” he said, “and it’s important that the community understands that.”