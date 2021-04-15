SAVOR Black Charlotte spotlights local restaurants as residents return outdoors

Charlotte Black Restaurant Week returns with its first spring edition, SAVOR Black Charlotte, starting Sunday, April 18.

A smaller version of its sister event held each October, SAVOR will spotlight Black-owned restaurants — like Cuzzo’s Cuisine and Derita Dairy Bar & Grill — featuring specials at $10, $15 and $20 price points.

Black Business Owners of Charlotte is hosting the weeklong experience that organizers are hoping will drive awareness and business to local food spots bouncing back from a difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see it as a perfect time since people are starting to go back outside,” said BBOC founder Cathay Dawkins. “It gives them the opportunity to really jumpstart into the summertime when restaurants typically thrive.”

As part of the week, organizers will also host Black Food Truck Friday on April 23 in the Sonesta Charlotte parking lot, located at 5700 Westpark Drive.