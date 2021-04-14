City plan would add millions of dollars for arts funding but reduce role of Arts & Science Council

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones has outlined a plan to significantly increase funding for local arts while eliminating the Arts & Science Council (ASC) as a conduit for distributing those dollars. Under his three-year plan, which Jones outlined in a memo made public Tuesday, the city would increase its annual arts funding to $6 million a year from $3.2 million a year. Those tax dollars then would be matched by private-sector donors, for a combined $12 million a year to support local arts institutions. The combined $36 million in funding over the next three years would be administered by the Foundation For The Carolinas, which also partnered with the city to administer $43 million in federal Covid-relief funding. If approved by the City Council, the plan would greatly diminish the ASC’s role in administering public and private funds spent in support of local arts. (The ASC still administers some state and county money that supports various arts initiatives in Mecklenburg County.) The proposed changes would be effective starting with the city’s fiscal 2022 budget, which begins July 1.

Hours after Jones’ memo was released, ASC’s acting president, Krista Terrell, issued a statement reiterating the organization’s commitment to Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s arts sector. “ASC is committed to its grant making, advocacy and capacity building work for creative individuals and organizations of all sizes through a cultural equity lens,” said Terrell, the second Black executive to lead the ASC. “Our value of centering community in all that we do will allow us to invest in people, programs and ideas that move our community forward.” Shortly after Terrell was tapped to lead the ASC, the organization released a report that apologized for decades of discriminatory practices that shunted arts funding away from communities of color in favor of a few “white, Western Eurocentric” organizations. In recent years, however, the ASC had put in place processes and structures to bring more cultural and racial equity to its funding decisions, the report stated. It was unclear Tuesday how funding decisions would be made — and which organizations might benefit most — under the city’s new approach. In his memo, Jones said the city would establish an Arts & Culture Commissioner that would report to the city manager and receive guidance from a Board of Advisors appointed by public and private stakeholders.