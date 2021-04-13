On the JCSU campus, new sights and sounds emanate from the iconic Biddle Hall tower

In the fall of 2018, Johnson C. Smith University President Clarence Armbrister looked on in awe as he stood on the concourse of Bank of America Stadium while attending a Panther’s game. He could see various buildings decorating the Charlotte skyline, and over to the west stood the iconic tower of Biddle Hall, JCSU’s oldest and most recognizable building, “sticking its head up against the fall leaves,” he recalled. “It was like, what a wonderful sight,” Armbrister continued. “And it’s too bad you can only see it during the day. Then it dawned on me: why don’t we light it up and then everybody can see it all the time?” Armbrister went back to his executive team and started to move on lighting the tower. He also talked of restoring its native bell and clock, which had been inoperable for an unknown amount of time. Located on the highest hill in Charlotte, Biddle Hall on the Johnson C. Smith University campus is seen from an uptown parking garage. (Photo: QCity Metro) While attending the Charlotte Symphony one night, one person who heard Armbrister’s plan for restoring and illuminating Biddle Hall’s clock tower pledged $25,000. Another $25,000 came from an alum during a general body meeting.

Soon other money came in — $13,000 from the Marion Stedman Covington Foundation, with additional dollars from the National Park Service. With the lighting now installed, Armbrister said work on the bell and clock is nearing completion, and soon his vision, three years in the making, will be fully brought to life. “I’m really excited,” he told QCity Metro. “The lighting is going to be very modern lighting. If Charlotte is celebrating Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer awareness and all the lights in uptown are pink, then our tower will be pink. If we’re celebrating something here on campus, then you’ll be able to see gold and blue.” For several days now, the bell has been pealing every 15 minutes as it undergoes testing. Armbrister said he wants to take the university in a modern direction and become more visible beyond the Historic West End. He said his efforts to raise JCSU’s profile in Charlotte have been aided by city officials, including Mayor Vi Lyles. “She made JCSU one of her four priorities in terms of corporate response, and she certainly made us part of the consciousness of the corporate and philanthropic community,” he said. “The lighting will be evidence of that.”