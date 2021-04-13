Health

Community vaccination clinic announced for Saturday

Health officials at the event with administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
By QCity Metro
April 13, 2021

Mecklenburg Public Health is hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Camp North End, 1803 N. Graham Street.   People 18+ can make an appointment here or by calling 980-314-9400.

In total, 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine have been set aside for this event, and 400 appointments already are booked.

If no appointments are available, you can join the waitlist at MeckNC.gov/COVID-19.

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, contact the Mecklenburg County Transportation System at 980-314-7600. 

Mecklenburg Public Health says residents should make only one vaccine appointment. If you secure multiple appointments, cancel any appointment you will not attend so that another eligible individual may use that appointment, the department advises.

