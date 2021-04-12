Black-owned hemp company CEO maneuvers industry barriers to launch product line

Inside a warehouse near downtown Gastonia, Chyncia Rodgers shuffles between rows of potted hemp plants. It’s the lab for her latest business, Hemp in Everything, a seed-to-sale hemp company that cultivates, manufactures and distributes USDA-approved products. Like a tour guide, Rodgers walks through the facility explaining the steps necessary to create outdoor elements for the indoor hemp farm. Overhead lamps mimic sunlight and help create humidity, while electric fans provide the wind. The company is transitioning to hydroponically grown hemp — a soil-free environment where the plants grow in nutrient-rich water. Instead of the 12- to 14-week normally required to get from seed to flower, Rodgers estimates her water-based growth cycle is closer to eight weeks. As a Black grower, Rodgers may be an anomaly in the emerging hemp industry, which is expected to top $26 billion by 2025. While the exact number of Black hemp growers is unknown, Black farmers represented only 1.4% of all U.S. farmers in the 2017 Census of Agriculture. Hemp derives from the same cannabis plant species as marijuana, but it produces less tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive component that creates the “high” traditionally associated with marijuana. [Related: Hemp is a hot crop, so why are so few Black farmers growing it?]

The overhead costs make growing hemp indoors an expensive endeavor, Rodgers says mainly due to electricity costs, but it can be more profitable than growing outdoors where the elements are more unpredictable. Regardless of the method, hemp is a high-value crop. “You create that environment, which is great in the long term because you can grow all year,” said Rodgers, the company’s chief executive officer, “but you will have those power bills. Our most expensive power bill was about $2,000 in one month.” A look at the plants growing in the Hemp in Everything facility near downtown Gastonia. Photo: QCity Metro Maneuvering around barriers Rodgers experienced firsthand the challenges of getting her foot in the door to the hemp industry. Two years ago, she knew barely anything about the plant. Her background is in cosmetics, where at the height of her career she served as regional director for one of the nation’s largest medical spas. Alongside her husband, Mick, she also runs Rodgers Bail Bonding in Gastonia. A friend initially approached Rodgers with an idea to enter the cannabis industry. In 2020, she turned her attention to hemp after reading studies about the possible benefits of cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD. CBD is an extract from the cannabis plant that’s used in everything from cookies to lotions with claims ranging from pain relief to easing anxiety to treating cancer. Rodgers saw the opportunity to combine her experience in medical cosmetics and love of gardening with the desire to help people and create another stream of revenue.