15-year-old boy is Charlotte’s latest homicide victim; woman killed at Trade & Tryon by hit-and-run driver

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday that left a 15-year-old boy dead and another juvenile wounded.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified the deceased victim as Shamareon McKinney. The second juvenile was treated at a hospital and was expected to recover.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the 2800 block of Tuckaseegee Road. The authorities released no details about a motive or suspect.

Also on Saturday, CMPD reported a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets in uptown Charlotte. The authorities identified the victim as Fran Kelly, 36.

According to the initial report, Kelly was struck by a burgundy and tan Ford Expedition as she was attempting to cross a street. “The driver of the Ford failed to remain on scene and failed to contact 911 to report a crash,” CMPD said in a statement.