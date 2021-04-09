CPCC and JCSU announce new transfer program for students pursing four-year degrees

Each year about 1,200 students leave Central Piedmont Community College then go on to various degree programs at other schools. Few end up at Johnson C. Smith University, less than four miles away.

On Thursday, JCSU and CPCC announced a joint effort to change that.

Under a new bachelor’s degree pathway called JCSU Connect, students will complete an associate degree at CPCC before transferring to a degree program at JCSU. Those who finish CPCC with at least a 3.0 grade point average will be eligible for an $8,000 annual scholarship and other financial aid at JCSU.

“While we have had a number of students transfer to Johnson C. Smith, I think with the intentionality of today’s announcement we will see those numbers rise. I look forward to standing here in a year or two celebrating those increases,” CPCC President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer said Thursday.

JCSU Connect will begin this August, with its first cohort of students transferring to JCSU in fall 2023.