Former NFL player suspected of killing 5 people in Rock Hill took his own life, authorities say

Former NFL player Phillip Adams, a suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Rock Hill, took his own life late Wednesday as law enforcement officers closed in to arrest him, according to authorities in York County.

The officials said that Adams, 32, was being sought on suspicion that he killed a prominent Rock Hill physician and three members of the physician’s family, including two children. Another person who was working at the doctor’s home also was killed. A sixth victim survived the shooting and was being treated at a Charlotte hospital.

The authorities identified the victims as Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; and two of their grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9 and Noah Lesslie, 5. James Lewis, 39, who worked for the family also was killed.

At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, York County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in the 4400 block of Marshall Road in response to a report of a possible shooting involving multiple people. When deputies got there, they found five victims.

A manhunt ensued that stretched into the night and included police helicopters and law enforcement agencies from around the state. Early Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that it had identified a suspect but did not release a name.