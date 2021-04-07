Charlotte salon owner launches product line for natural hair

Lisa Fuller, owner the south Charlotte hair salon Styles by Lisa, is among a growing number of Black women entrepreneurs seeking to gain a foothold in the multi-billion dollar industry for natural hair-care products. At the start of the 2020 pandemic, Fuller and her husband, Andre Fuller, launched My Curl Products, a product line made for natural hair textures. Their products includes shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, foaming mousse, hair gloss, a serum and curl sauce. Getting into the industry on the product side was a natural progression for Fuller, who opened her South Boulevard salon in 2004. “When I first came to Charlotte I wanted to specialize in natural hair, especially helping women to embrace their natural hair,” she said. “I was really against relaxers, as well as women and children feeling negative about their hair textures. I wanted to change that.” The Los Angeles native says her interest in natural hair can be traced to her childhood, when natural hair was less appreciated in Black culture.

“I have three sisters and one brother, and they would always say, “You got the good hair; we got the bad hair.” I used to hate hearing that,” she said.. “And for my daughter, I did not want her to feel bad because her hair texture wasn’t soft.” Opportunity amid pandemic Last March, as the Fullers readied to release their product line, the pandemic struck. The couple had spent months traveling the country to promote the brand, including on social media. Salon and business owners prepared for the worse. In North Carolina and other states, hair salons were ordered closed to halt the spread of Covid-19. Fuller’s Charlotte salon would be closed for about three months. With no clients and no business, the economic impact was felt immediately. For fuller, however, the pandemic-related closures also presented a business opportunity. With clients unable to visit their favorite salons, she walked virtually with women, teaching them how to style their hair at home, all while using her new product line. “When the pandemic happened, everything that I was trying to push for my clients went into effect,” Fuller recalled. “I told them this is what I’ve been preparing you for. You got the products, you got my support and my training…it was empowering for them.”