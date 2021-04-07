Charlotte nonprofit will screen documentary at drive-in, raise money for student internships

Landing a paid internship, apprenticeship or some other work-based learning opportunity is hard enough for college students of color — and the pandemic has only made it harder. Jonathan Gardner recognized this challenge and decided to do something about it.

Three years ago he founded GardHouse, a nonprofit that connects college students of color with minority-owned businesses so the students can get real-work experience throughout their college years.

On April 30, GardHouse will host a drive-in documentary premiere with a goal of raising $30,000. Gardner said the money will be used to provide five students with paid internships for the 2021-22 academic school year.

“[Over] the last 50 years, students of color graduated twice as likely to be unemployed than their counterparts,” Gardner said in a recent interview.

Gardner, who grew up in Philadelphia, moved to Charlotte to attend the Charlotte School of Law. When the law school closed in 2017, midway through his second year, Gardner found that he could not easily find meaningful employment. Conversations with friends revealed similar challenges.