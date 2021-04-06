Police on Monday investigate 2 deaths in Charlotte

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a motel room in west Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Authorities have identified the man as 29-year-old Jurkeith Montreal Peterson.

Officers responded to a welfare check call at 1:46 p.m. at a hotel in the 3100 block of Queen City Drive in west charlotte. When they arrived, they found Peterson unresponsive. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not say how Peterson died.

