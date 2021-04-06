North End Farmers Market to launch at Camp North End on April 28

A new outdoor marketplace is coming to the North End community later this month.

Camp North End will debut its North End Farmers Market on April 28, with 16 anchor vendors and 10 rotating vendors providing fresh produce and other local goods.

Mecklenburg County supports nearly 20 farmers markets throughout the area as it addresses food insecurity. According to local data, nearly 15% of the county’s households are considered food insecure — meaning they have a reduced quality and variety of diet, may eat less and eating patterns are disrupted due to lack of money and resources.

Tommy Mann, development director at Camp North End, says fresh food access has been a longtime priority for residents and businesses in the North End corridor.

Farmers Market Management Services will operate the market on Wednesdays through October from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s also one of the participating farmers markets accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.