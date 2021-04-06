North End Farmers Market to launch at Camp North End on April 28

A new outdoor marketplace is coming to the North End community later this month.
Camp North End will debut its North End Farmers Market on April 28, with 16 anchor vendors and 10 rotating vendors providing fresh produce and other local goods.
Mecklenburg County supports nearly 20 farmers markets throughout the area as it addresses food insecurity. According to local data, nearly 15% of the county’s households are considered food insecure — meaning they have a reduced quality and variety of diet, may eat less and eating patterns are disrupted due to lack of money and resources.
Tommy Mann, development director at Camp North End, says fresh food access has been a longtime priority for residents and businesses in the North End corridor.
Farmers Market Management Services will operate the market on Wednesdays through October from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s also one of the participating farmers markets accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Last week, ATCO Properties & Management, owner and developer of Camp North End, released the market’s first group of participating vendors. The lineup includes:
Anchor Vendors
- Blue Goat Diary, offering freshly made goat cheese
- Deep Roots CPS Farm, offering vegetables, herbs, fruits and more
- Duke’s Bread, offering fresh bread from scratch
- Edgerton Farms, offering fresh produce
- Ekologicall, offering eco-friendly products
- Garden Window Farm, offering seasonal produce
- Lucky Fish, offering fresh caught seafood
- Mano Bella, specializing in artisanal Italian food products
- Mouna Bowa, offering greenhouse grown microgreens and herbs
- Nebedaye Farms, offering Moringa – a staple of Indian and southeast Asian cuisine
- PetWants, offering all-natural pet food
- Queen Hemp, specializing in hand-crafted hemp products
- Symbio Farms, offering fresh produce
- The Wandering Bean, specializing in freshly roasted coffee
- Thoughtful Baking, offering scratch made chicken and plant-based pot pies and desserts
- Yucayeke Farms, offering herbal medicines
Rotating Vendors
- Bun Appetit, offering scratch made cinnamon buns
- Crumbled Nut, offering craft cookies and treats
- Farmhouse BBQ, offering grass-fed beef, pasture-raised port and GMO-free side dishes
- Iris Blossom, specializing in bespoke floral arrangements and bouquets
- It’s Poppin, offering gourmet kettle corn
- MagPies, offering East Indian foods
- Rub A Dub, offering soap and body products
- Tahor Soaps, offering handmade soaps
- Two Chicks Candles, offering handmade candles and bath products
- TYME Candles, specializing in handmade candles
Vendor applications will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year at fmmscarolinas.com/vendor-application.
North End Farmers Market will be located at 300 Camp Road near Camp North End’s Graham Street entrance. For more information, visit northendmarketclt.com.
