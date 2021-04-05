JCSU virtual-reality project to showcase Black neighborhoods torn apart by urban renewal

Seventy-three-year-old Arthur Griffin Jr. remembers growing up in the Brooklyn community long before urban renewal razed the historic Black area in uptown Charlotte. “We felt safe,” Griffin said. “We felt like we belonged.” Now thanks to work underway at Johnson C. Smith University, Griffin soon may get to revisit the lost neighborhood of his youth, but only in a virtual reality. Last month, JCSU announced that it had landed a trio of grants totaling $307,000 to virtually reconstruct Brooklyn, along with Greenville, a another Black neighborhood destroyed by urban renewal. With the aid of computer technology, JCSU researchers will produce the virtual reconstructions based on historic photos, city documents and interviews with former residents.

Griffin, a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools chairman, said he hopes the project will provide a historical context for Black youth and others with no knowledge of Charlotte before urban renewal, which saw entire Black communities, and their economic underpinnings, obliterated. Arthur Griffin Jr,, who grew up in Charlotte’s Brooklyn neighborhood is shown at left in a 1966 class photo from Second Ward High School in Charlotte. (Photos: Courtesy of Arthur Griffin Jr.) Griffin remembers Brooklyn as a neighborhood with Black-owned shops, churches, restaurants, doctors, dentists, nightclubs, hotels and more. “It was a thriving community, and urban renewal took that away,” he said. “And I don’t think we’ve recovered from it.” ‘It was interruptive’ Tekla Ali Johnson, a JCSU librarian who is piloting the project, said she was “stunned” when reading city documents relating to Charlotte’s urban renewal. “They were very open,” she said, “and they said things like, ‘This will impact over 3,000 negro families, but only three families are white families, so we’re going to take care of them.’ Stuff like that.” From 1950-1966, an estimated 1,009 families were displaced from Brooklyn alone, the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab estimates. And Charlotte was far from the only city where urban renewal was used.