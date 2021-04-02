Collaborative seeks input for Minority-Owned Businesses Ecosystem project

A new study is examining racial equity and economic opportunity for minority-owned small businesses in the Charlotte area.

The Minority-Owned Businesses Ecosystem project is a collaboration between UNC Charlotte Urban Institute, Bank of America, Honeywell, Duke Energy and Charlotte Center City Partners. Researchers are seeking context that will inform local funding decisions.

The 10-minute survey, designed for local, small-business owners who identify as a racial or ethnic minority, focuses on two areas:

barriers to starting and maintaining a minority-owned business

infrastructure and support systems needed to start and sustain minority-owned businesses.

“We really want this to be representative of the voices and experiences of all minority business owners in Charlotte,” said Bridget Anderson, a research associate with the Urban Institute.

Last summer, Bank of America announced a $1 billion, four-year commitment to help local communities address economic and racial inequalities, with an emphasis on health, jobs/training, small-business support and housing. [BOA has since increased its commitment to $1.25 billion over five years.]