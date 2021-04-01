Police investigating fatal shooting in south Charlotte

Homicide detectives are investigating Charlotte’s third shooting this week after a man was killed late Wednesday in south Charlotte.

Authorities have identified the victim as 29-year-old Selvin Yovani Lara-Reyes.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly before 10 p.m. near the 7900 block of Oak Meadow Court, near South Boulevard. When they got there, they found Lara-Reyes with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on the scene.

CMPD this week announced two other shootings — including one that left a 7-year-old girl seriously injured. Two people were in that investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.