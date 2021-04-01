Charlotte storyteller Steve Crump releases new documentary about Muhammad Ali

In the 40-plus years that Steve Crump has worked as a broadcast journalist, he’s interviewed and documented the lives of hundreds of influential people, from the late Congressman John Lewis to Franklin McCain and the Greensboro Four. Much of that video footage eventually found its way to his cutting-room floor. Lately, however, Crump has been working to recycle some of those unused clips to create new documentaries. One, about the 60th anniversary of Muhammad Ali’s gold medal win in the 1960 Summer Olympics, will air this Friday at 8 p.m. on Bounce TV [See channel listings]. Like Ali, Crump is a native of Louisville, Kentucky. He said he created this latest documentary — “Diamond Anniversary of a Gold Medal Moment” — using some previously unseen footage from more than 20 interviews he conducted while producing a 2007 documentary about the heavyweight boxing legend, who died in 2016. That earlier documentary was titled “Louisville’s Own Ali.” Although Crump was only three years old when Ali won his gold medal, he said the significance of the 1960 event signaled to America that Ali was on his way up, and that he was going to take his people with him. “Seeing somebody who looks like you front and center who’s fearless, not only in a sport, but fearless in taking on issues, just gave so many people a voice,” he said. “He validated the arguments and concerns that happened to be expressed by those who were disenfranchised on a much bigger stage.” A front-row seat to history

The new documentary runs close to 30 minutes and includes interviews from former Kentucky State Senator Georgia Davis Powers, Franklin McCain, John Lewis, former Louisville Mayor Jerry Abramson, Olympian Mary T. Meagher Plant and other Louisville community leaders and journalists. Crump said he decided to go through and repurpose some of his old clips because the Covid-19 pandemic, and his well-documented battle with colon cancer, limited his ability to get new footage. In addition to interviews, some of the previously unseen footage includes Ali’s grave, funeral, a placard at the Presbyterian Community Center in Louisville and a mural, he said. Crump said he hopes that people who watch the documentary will come away with a better understanding of Ali’s greatness, how he transcended sports to advance the causes of humanity. “He gave us an amazing front-row seat to history,” he said. “When you’re a part of something, and/or somebody, that has had such an impact, that’s very important. And he’s one of us, and we’ll always be one of him.” Crump said the documentary initially was meant to coincide with the 2020 Summer Olympics, scheduled for Tokyo, but the games got delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.