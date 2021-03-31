NFL quarterback Cam Newton to launch new show on BET Digital

Cam Newton, the NFL quarterback known for his flamboyant style, exciting play and love of cigars, is taking his talents to a new role; he will host a new series on BET Digital titled “Sip N’ Smoke.”

Filmed at Newton’s cigar bar, Fellaship Lounge, in his native Atlanta, the show will feature “in-depth and candid conversations” with entertainment figures, including Steve Harvey, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor and David Banner, BET said in a statement.

Newton, 31, played nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the New England Patriots.

While “sipping and sampling his private selection of cigars and cocktails,” Newton and his guests will dive into “hot topics and provocative conversations on life, art, business and everything in between,” the networks said.

“As a sports figure, I don’t always get to shed layers and give people a glimpse of off-the-field Cam, so it’s cool to join the BET Digital family and host Sip N’ Smoke,” Newton said in a statement. “This series gives me the opportunity to put on for ATL, celebrate some of the people and things that inspire me and to create with my production company Iconic Saga.”