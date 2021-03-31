7-year-old girl struck by bullet in northwest Charlotte

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that left a 7-year-old girl seriously injured late Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, unknown suspects were shooting at one another in the parking lot of an apartment complex when the child was struck by a bullet.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m. near the 1000 block of Marble Street.

CMPD announced no arrests or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.