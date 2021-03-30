West Charlotte native joins QCity Metro as Historic West End reporter

I’m Sarafina Wright, the new Historic West End reporter for QCity Metro. I am delighted to join this team of journalists so dedicated to telling the stories of Black Charlotte.
My journey to QCity Metro is a full-circle moment and dare I say a dream come true. As a journalist and a native of west Charlotte, this role was made for me.
From Irwin Elementary, Piedmont Open IB Middle to West Charlotte High School (I was Miss West Charlotte 2010 – 2011), I am deeply rooted here. I can’t think of a better honor than to write about the people, places and communities that contributed to some of my favorite memories and overall development.
I started my career in media after graduating from Howard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. My first job was as a staff writer for the Washington Informer, a legacy Black newspaper in Washington, D.C. During my time there, I also served as editor for the paper’s millennial magazine, the WI Bridge.
In 2018, I pivoted to radio, starting a new position at Charlotte’s WFAE 90.7 as a producer. With the onset of Covid-19, I discovered that, while producing was a great experience, writing is my true passion, along with my love for the Black Press. So, it only made sense that I landed at QCity Metro, the leading Black media outlet in my hometown.
While I am excited about this role, I know that the Historic West End is vast and varied, and I can’t cover it alone. And that, my friends, is where you come in. My role will focus heavily on collaborating with the community in ways you may not have seen before.
I, we, QCity Metro need your insight: What’s not being covered? Who’s doing great work in your neighborhood? What issues are impacting your life for good or bad?
This Thursday at 7 p.m., QCity Metro will host a (virtual) listening party for West End residents and those who care about the corridor. Register here. Come with your questions, your story ideas and any thoughts and concerns you may have.
Meanwhile, feel free to send your questions, comments or asks to me at sarafinawright@qcitymetro.com. We’ll be sure to answer them.
QCity Metro is serious about community collaboration. Our work in the West End is funded by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, which has made community involvement a hallmark of its work in Charlotte’s Historic West End.
To help guide this initiative, I want to form a Historic West End Media Advisory Committee. This volunteer group will act as a two-way bridge between QCity Metro and the West End neighborhoods we cover. Stay tuned for details.
Again, I’m honored to tell stories that matter from the heartbeat of Charlotte. I’ll see you on Thursday.
Find me on Twitter and Instagram: @Sarafinasaid
