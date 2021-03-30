West Charlotte native joins QCity Metro as Historic West End reporter

I’m Sarafina Wright, the new Historic West End reporter for QCity Metro. I am delighted to join this team of journalists so dedicated to telling the stories of Black Charlotte.

My journey to QCity Metro is a full-circle moment and dare I say a dream come true. As a journalist and a native of west Charlotte, this role was made for me.

From Irwin Elementary, Piedmont Open IB Middle to West Charlotte High School (I was Miss West Charlotte 2010 – 2011), I am deeply rooted here. I can’t think of a better honor than to write about the people, places and communities that contributed to some of my favorite memories and overall development.

I started my career in media after graduating from Howard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. My first job was as a staff writer for the Washington Informer, a legacy Black newspaper in Washington, D.C. During my time there, I also served as editor for the paper’s millennial magazine, the WI Bridge.

In 2018, I pivoted to radio, starting a new position at Charlotte’s WFAE 90.7 as a producer. With the onset of Covid-19, I discovered that, while producing was a great experience, writing is my true passion, along with my love for the Black Press. So, it only made sense that I landed at QCity Metro, the leading Black media outlet in my hometown.