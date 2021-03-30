Skeletal remains of human found in woods in northwest Charlotte

Homicide detectives are investigating a homicide after finding skeletal remains of a human body in a wooded area in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.

The bones were found in the 2200 block of Friendship Village Place, just off Beatties Ford Road, shortly after 10:30 a.m.. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide, the department said in a statement.

CMPD is working with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.