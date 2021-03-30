Let’s seize this disruptive moment in our schools to be a little more disruptive

Dr. Ross Danis is the president and CEO of MeckEd, a local nonprofit focused on ensuring that all of our youth are prepared with the skills, knowledge, and experiences necessary to thrive as adults.

A book is a knowledge delivery system. The internet is a knowledge delivery system. The American high school is a knowledge delivery system. It is also completely antiquated in that it clings to a calendar built around harvesting crops, keeps disciplines separated and awards diplomas based upon accumulating 120 Carnegie Units over four years. Why go back?

If we have learned anything over the course of the past year, it is that work and school are not places. Going to work or going to school no longer requires going anywhere.

Consider what happened on March 18, 2021. A severe weather warning that included threats of tornados and golf-ball-sized hail led to school buildings being closed for the day. School, or rather, learning, continued remotely. Say goodbye to snow days. From this point forward, learning is no longer vulnerable to weather-related emergencies.

It’s time to stop romanticizing this 20th Century notion that school is a place that has secrets (knowledge), and one has to go to this place to get those secrets. Knowledge is not stored in brick-and-mortar buildings, or in the “teacher’s edition” of a textbook. Everything is available, anytime, to anyone with a device and a Wi-Fi connection.