1 dead in north Charlotte shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in north Charlotte that left one person dead Monday evening.

Authorities have identified the victim as 29-year-old Ryan Devon Autry.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at 6:45 p.m. near the 6400 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. When they got there, they found Autry with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not indicate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.