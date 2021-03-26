‘NoteWorthy’ concert series, a new collaboration to promote equity in Charlotte music scene

A new concert series is mashing up genres and taking steps toward a more inclusive music scene.

‘NoteWorthy,’ a collaboration between Davidson-based 89.9 WDAV Classical Public Radio and Fair Play Music Initiative, launches with its first virtual performance on April 14. The six-episode series highlights Charlotte’s music scene, pairing classical musicians with Black and Brown artists representing genres such as jazz, soul, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, pop and rock.

Charlotte singer-songwriter Arsena Schroeder launches the first of three virtual sessions recorded at the Stage Door Theater in uptown Charlotte. Schroeder, who fuses R&B, pop, and folk influences into songs that tackle topics of personal healing and empowerment, will be joined by composer and pianist Leonard Mark Lewis, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra violinist Lenora Cox Leggatt and guitarist Chris Suter.

Schroeder noted about the experience during a rehearsal earlier this month.

“Classically trained musicians learning my pop/R&B songs. It’s a fun project and I appreciate their willingness,” she posted to Instagram on March 8.

Future episodes include Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter, rapper and producer Greg Cox with a guest appearance by local artist A$H. Violist Matt Darsey and Symphony violinist Jane Hart Brendle accompany Cox’s May 26 session. On June 30, cultural activist and singer-songwriter Quisol blends pop and Latin influences to perform with violinist Kari Giles and cellist Jeremy Lamb of Charlotte Symphony.

Throughout the episodes, which range from roughly 35 to 45 minutes, artists debrief about the experiences and the impact they hope to see moving forward.

As Covid restrictions relax and event promoters restart in-person performances, ‘NoteWorthy’ organizers say the final three concerts will be announced in the spring and whether they will take place virtually or in front of a live audience.

Singer-songwriter Greg Cox during his recording for the ‘NoteWorthy’ concert series. He’s joined by violist Matt Darsey and Charlotte Symphony Orchestra violinist Jane Hart Brendle. Photo courtesy of WDAV

A good idea made better

WDAV began initial conversations last summer as it tried to plug into diversity and equity work in the local music scene. Nationally, the topics had bubbled to the surface as social justice protests took the spotlight after the high-profile killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.