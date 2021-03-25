Gantt Center exec to climb Truist Field in support of Black lungs

Long before some folks are fully awake on Saturday, Sophia Matthews Partlow will lace up her sneakers and head uptown to Truist Field.

Once there, starting at around 8 a.m., she and her Black Lungs Matter teammates will begin climbing the roughly 800 steps inside the ballpark, along with other participants.

The Fight for Air Climb is sponsored each year by the American Lung Association, part of its ongoing effort to eradicate lung disease, smoking and air pollution.That mission has taken on new urgency with the advent of Covid-19, a respiratory virus that has claimed more than 500,000 U.S. lives.

Partlow, vice president of communications at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, will be climbing with her Black Lungs Matter team to shed a brighter light on all the ways that lung diseases threaten the health and lives of Black people.

“This is really close to my heart,” she said, noting that she is the wife of a man with asthma and the daughter and sister of former smokers.