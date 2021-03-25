Near a westside convenience store, another homicide

This article was updated to include the name of the shooting victim and to include the Mecklenburg County ABC Board’s decision relating to the store’s alcohol license.

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday near a Beatties Ford Road convenience store that neighbors say has become a magnet for crime.

Authorities have identified the victim as 21-year-old Davyon Jermaine Farrer.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened around 10:26 p.m. at an address near the A to Z store, which is being sold to a North Carolina company that owns a string of convenience stores.

On Monday, QCity Metro published an article outlining how residents in nearby neighborhoods are pressuring the buyer to address persistent reports of loitering, public drunkenness, violence and illegal drug activity outside the store.