‘I hope I see him’: 2-year-old Charlotte influencer goes viral after visit with grandpa

It’s been less than a year since Charlotte resident Colette Louis started creating content featuring her 2-year-old daughter, Cami. In that time, the toddler known for her big laughs and big ‘fro has racked up a huge following: 2.3 million followers on TikTok; 66,000 on Instagram; and 3,100 on YouTube. Yet, it was Colette’s video of Cami blowing kisses to her grandpa after a visit to Greenville, N.C., and the tender moment that followed, that broke the internet and tugged at our heart strings. As of March 23, the clip has 56 million views on TikTok and more than 92,000 likes on Instagram. Watch the video below and read on to learn more about the kid influencer and behind the scenes of the viral moment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by QCity Metro (@qcitymetro)

Q. Take us behind the scene of the recent video with Cami saying goodbye to her grandpa. It was the cutest thing I saw all week. Cami is understanding families. She’ll say, “I miss my family. I love my family.” She understands what a family dynamic is. She has a picture on her vanity of my parents and her because they’re besties. One day we’re in her room and she says, “I miss my family” and starts crying. I had to FaceTime my dad. I’m thinking, we have to figure out a way to get out there. We hadn’t seen them in months. They used to visit us maybe about once a month. Cami talks with her grandpa on FaceTime every other day, says her mom, Colette. Photo courtesy of Colette Louis We go to visit, just me and her because my husband had to work. They had the best time. We were leaving to come home, and they’re saying their last goodbyes, and she starts crying. She’s never cried when they left before. I call my dad and say, “Can you come back for one last goodbye?” They have a thing where they blow kisses and catch it. That’s what they do on FaceTime. I said, “Let me record this.” That’s all it was; I was going to show my dad the video later. What people don’t realize is she pauses for a second and looks at him. She’s actually holding back tears and waiting for him to walk away. As soon as he turned around and walked away, then she looked at me, and that’s when she said, “I hope I see him.” As soon as she started crying, I stopped the camera because I try to be sensitive to her.