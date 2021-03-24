On the evening of Frankie Jennings’ 32nd birthday, dozens of community members gathered at the Citgo gas station where, hours earlier, the father of four was shot and killed by a deputy U.S. marshal during an arrest attempt. They formed a circle around Jennings’ family and lit candles and held balloons for the man some called “Pop.” “Cover his children, God,” prayed Genicia Hairston of Mothers of Murdered Offspring. “Children that will grow up without a father.” According to an account of the shooting provided by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Jennings was killed when one of the marshals attempting the arrest “perceived a lethal threat and fired a service weapon, striking the man.” Jennings died at the scene near a cluster of gas pumps, his blood staining the concrete hours later.

[Deputy US Marshal kills Black man in east Charlotte while attempting to serve a warrant] NAACP Charlotte President Corine Mack talks during a vigil held in memory of Frankie Jennings, who was killed by a U.S.marshal on his 32nd birthday. Photo: QCity Metro According to the CMPD report, investigating officers recovered a firearm. The report did not indicate whether Jennings was holding a gun when he was shot. “We’re out here mourning for our family,” Latannya “Scooby” Jennings, his older sister, said at the vigil. “This is not a way to celebrate your baby brother.” “He was a kind person,” Jennings’ nephew, Zion, recalled. “He was cool to hang out with.” The shooting happened at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement has focused new attention on police conduct in Black communities. Last summer, in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, thousands of Charlotte residents joined protesters in cities across the nation for weeks of mass rallies and street protests. Four years earlier, violence erupted during protests in Charlotte after a CMPD officer shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott.