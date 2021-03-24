Cooper increases occupancy limits, lifts curfew for on-site alcohol consumption

With Covid-19 cases declining and more people getting vaccinated, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he signed an executive order to ease more restrictions in North Carolina.

Beginning Friday at 5 p.m., Cooper said:

Museums, aquariums, retail businesses and shops, salons and personal care shops will be able to increase capacity up to 100% indoors and outdoors with safety protocols in place.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools, and other recreation establishments will be able to increase capacity up to 75% indoors and 100% outdoors.

Bars, conference centers and reception venues, sports arenas, and other venues for live performances will be able to increase capacity up to 50% indoors and outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption will be lifted.

The mass gathering limit, which covers other kinds of gatherings not otherwise laid out in the order, will be increased to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

“These are significant changes, but they can be done safely,” Cooper said. “We have said all along that the science and data would be our guide in this dimmer switch approach, and they show we can do this.”

The mask mandate won’t change as a result of Cooper’s order because, he said, it’ll be more important than ever as more people will be out and about starting Friday.

“We want to strengthen our economy while keeping people safe, and it is on all of us to make that happen,” he said. “The last thing we want is to backslide.”