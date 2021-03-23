State lawmakers attempt to remove literacy test requirement from NC Constitution, again

A Jim Crow-era law remains in North Carolina’s constitution, and a group of state legislators is calling for its removal.

State Rep. Kelly Alexander Jr. introduced legislation (H.B. 337) Wednesday to repeal the literacy test requirement from North Carolina’s constitution. The bill has bipartisan support from 34 co-sponsors.

While the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act outlawed discriminatory voting practices nationwide, including literacy tests, language in Article VI, Section 4 of North Carolina’s constitution still reads: “Every person presenting himself for registration shall be able to read and write any section of the Constitution in the English language.”

In the South, literacy tests were one of the methods used to prevent Black people from registering to vote. Proponents of the bill say that maintaining the literacy-tests language in the state constitution holds on to North Carolina’s Jim Crow past.

Affirmative votes from at least 60% of members from both houses of the General Assembly are required before the question can go before voters on the ballot in 2022, at the earliest. Supporters hope history doesn’t repeat itself.