Deputy U.S. Marshall kills man in east Charlotte while attempting to serve warrants

A deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a man in east Charlotte on Tuesday while trying to serve “several outstanding warrants,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of The Plaza.

The dead man was identified as Frankie Jennings, who was killed on his 32nd birthday.

According to CMPD’s account of the shooting, one of the deputies who was attempting to serve the warrants “perceived a lethal threat and fired a service weapon, striking the man.” Jennings died at the scene.

According to CMPD, a firearm was recovered. The police department did not disclose the nature of the outstanding warrants or whether Jennings was holding a gun.