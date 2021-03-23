1 dead in west Charlotte shooting

Homicide detectives on Monday were investigating a shooting in west Charlotte that left one person dead.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department did not say what led to the shooting, which was reported at 12:50 p.m. near the 4900 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

Officers were responding to a possible assault with a deadly weapon when they found a man with gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told the police the shooter may have fled into a nearby residence. Officers secured the area and cleared nearby homes while a SWAT team searched for the suspect, who was not found, according to a CMPD statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a homicide detective, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.