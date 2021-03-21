Juvenile arrested after Saturday shooting inside Northlake mall

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a juvenile on Sunday who was suspected of firing a gun inside Northlake Mall on Saturday.

The authorities did not release the juvenile’s name or age but said the suspect was charged with attempted murder. The juvenile was arrested after CMPD and the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice obtained a “secure custody order,” according to the police department.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. by an off-duty CMPD officer who was working as a security guard at the mall. The officer called for backup and the mall was placed under lockdown while the authorities searched for the shooter and potential victims.

The mall was evacuated, and no victim was found. Three bystanders were treated by Medic for medical conditions unrelated to the incident, the police department reported.