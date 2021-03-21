Sponsored by:

Possibility thinks college work should lead to real work.

What direction will your path take? Whether you always knew what career you wanted or you’re just beginning to dream of what your future holds, Central Piedmont Community College can help you define your journey — and reach your destination. Earn an associate degree, work toward a four-year degree, or take a direct path to employment. We’ll help you define your career path and achieve long-term success. Here’s how:

Academic Advising and Orientation

Academic advising plays an essential part in your success throughout your student journey. Central Piedmont advisors can help you determine your program of study, decide which courses you should take next, and more. During our orientation for new students, you’ll learn what to consider when making a career decision, where to get the information you need, and find out more about what Central Piedmont has to offer.

Career Services

Available at all Central Piedmont campuses, Career Services can help you explore career options, search for employment, and connect with local employers. Our dedicated Career Services team is committed to helping students and graduates successfully navigate the transition from college to career.

First week of fall 2020 classes, Central Campus; August 12th, 2020

Career Coach and Career Assessments

Need help defining your career path? Meet with a career counselor or take one of Central Piedmont’s online assessments to identify your interests and discover how they relate to real-world job options. Our online resource, Career Coach, offers local salary and employer information, job growth projections, and information about Central Piedmont’s programs of study.

Work-based Learning and Apprenticeships

Work-based learning can help you gain hands-on, real-world experience in your chosen field of study. In addition to class work, you’ll gain on-the-job knowledge that can help you enhance your résumé, distinguish yourself in a competitive job market, and fast-track higher pay and future promotion opportunities. You’ll earn course credit while gaining the skills you need from some of the biggest names in business, including companies such as:

Amazon

Atrium Health

Bank of America

Blum Inc.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Hornets

City of Charlotte

Duke Energy

Firestone

Hendrick Automotive Group

PwC

Siemens

Tesla

First week of fall 2020 classes, Merancas Campus; August 12th, 2020

Apprenticeships are long-term (12-48 month) positions that combine coursework with paid, on-the-job training with one of 30+ Charlotte companies. If you’re serious about jump-starting your career, becoming an apprentice can reward you with valuable work experience, the ability to fast-track your way to a permanent position, and the chance to potentially cover your tuition and fees.