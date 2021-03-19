‘Hometown’: Uptown billboards feature local scenes and work of local artist

If you’ve recently been near the Charlotte Transportation Center or the nearby Epicentre, you may have seen a series of billboards promoting the photographic prowess of Apple’s iPhone. What you probably didn’t know is that the artist who created those images is a Charlotte-based photographer. Lauren Woods, 28, shot the photos using local models and an iPhone 12 Pro camera in some of the city’s uptown parks. The images are part of a growing body of work for Woods, who graduated from Davidson Day School and Hampton University. Lately, some major brands, including Apple, have taken notice of her work. Photo: QCity Metro While on assignment for a West Coast client last week, Woods talked with QCity Metro about the work they (Lauren’s preferred pronoun) love and the career in photography that began almost by accident. Answers were edited for brevity and clarity.

Q. How did you get started in photography? I started photography toward the end of 2016. My dad was cleaning out the attic, and he had some old film cameras. I was curious about them to see if they worked and were still functional. And from there, I learned on YouTube and started photographing my friends and going from there. At first, I didn’t think much of it; it was just a hobby and something that was fun to me. It still is, even though there’s business added to it. Later on, in 2017, when I was living in Hawaii, that’s when things started getting more serious. I had an opportunity with Girlgaze, a nonprofit organization that works with female and non-binary creators. They wanted me to be a part of one of their art shows in Los Angeles. In that show, there were a lot of celebrities, so that’s how my work progressed. People saw more of the art that I did and gave me more opportunities. Lauren Woods. Photo courtesy of Lauren Woods Q. What do you like about photography? There are a lot of things, but for me, it’s definitely the experiences that I share with the subjects and the companies that I work with. If I did anything else, I wouldn’t have the type of opportunities and experiences that I have now, all the different diversity and range of people that I’ve met. Doing this experience and being an artist, I’ve gotten to work with some of my favorite actors from Marvel. I’ve done brands shoots for Adidas, Warby Parker, Apple. I’ve just met so many super-interesting, incredible people who have helped put things in my life into perspective. Q. Who are the photographers you most admire? Definitely on my list from the beginning is a dear friend of mine named Jordyn Belli. And there is a trans photographer from Chicago whose work I’ve really admired — the body language of the subjects and their range of motion and celebrating various identities within the queer and trans community. The other person that I really looked up to a lot, their name is Daria Ritch. And there is an Asian fashion photographer based in Los Angeles. That’s another field that I’d eventually want to explore — the fashion industry and working with different campaigns. They do a lot of really great work with that.