What’s good on TV; a guide for Black viewers – March 18

The Bachelor ended Monday, so who won? We'll explain what went down on the historic season and who got the final rose in this week's installment of "What's good on TV." Also, check out our recaps and thoughts on Netflix originals, "Last Chance U: Basketball," "Who Killed Malcolm X?" and "The One." The Bachelor Recap: The Bachelor's first season featuring a Black bachelor is officially over and unfortunately it ended on a note filled with racism and no engagements. In the end, Matt James chose between a 27-year-old, mixed-race teacher and a 24-year-old, White graphic designer. For a reason that I, nor any of my friends, couldn't understand, he chose the latter: Rachel Kirkconnell. Not that she's a bad person, we were just fans of his other option, Michelle.

Matt was convinced last minute by his mother that proposing to someone he’s known for just two months may not be the best idea. Instead, he asked Rachel to basically be his girlfriend, and she accepted. As the show aired this season, rumors spread that Rachel had been involved in a few racist incidents throughout her past — attending and dressing up for an antebellum-themed party in 2018, bullying girls who dated Black guys, dressing as Pocahontas for Halloween and so on. It also came out that her parents were money-donating Trump supporters. Matt proceeded to break up with Rachel saying that she “might not understand what it means to be Black in America,” and therefore was giving her space to figure that out. He wouldn’t even hug Rachel on the reunion episode and has since started dating other people. Thoughts: There are a million opinions on how this all went down. I wish Matt had just chosen Michelle from the jump so none of this drama would be at the forefront. I’m happy that he was smart enough to walk away from Rachel when he learned the rumors were true. This is yet another Bachelor season that didn’t end in an engagement, which is sort of annoying. It’s like the contestants don’t realize that’s the entire point of the show and only start to worry about the idea of marrying a stranger right before it’s supposed to happen. (BL) What’s next: Michelle Young and fellow season contestant, Katie Thurston, will get their own seasons of “The Bachelorette.” Both cycles are set to air later this year. Last Chance U: Basketball Photo courtesy of Netflix