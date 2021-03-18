What The Fries restaurant set for March 23 opening

Popular food truck What The Fries will open its first brick-and-mortar location on March 23 in south Charlotte.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic threatening the very existence of some Charlotte-area restaurants, What The Fries has seen steady growth over the past year.
Now that the restaurant is a reality, expect menu staples you loved from the popular food truck — like the steak and shrimp hibachi fries and the bread pudding tots — but also look out for new items.
- Freshcut Chips: a variety of scratch-made potato chips with house seasoning.
- Loaded Fry Wraps: Order your favorite loaded fries stuffed into a wrap.
- Fried Snapper Sandwich: Fried snapper, mustard green slaw and spicy Yumm Yumm sauce on a potato bun.
- Wings: Available seasoned sweet & spicy or with house seasoning.
- Loaded Purple Potato Soup: With bacon, scallions and boursin cheese.
- Grilled Cheesy: American, gouda and boursin cheeses grilled up good and gooey on potato bread.
- Chicken Salad: House recipe chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on potato bread.
Looking for plant-based options? Owners Greg Williams and Jamie Barnes say mushroom cheesesteaks and vegetable hibachi will be on the menu.
The 3,420-square-foot space — formerly a Cici’s Pizza — will seat about 100 people at full capacity. The new restaurant allows for socially distanced dine-in and carry out. Williams and Barnes also plan to host special dinners and offer local business owners an area to promote their products.
The custom murals created by local artist Garrison Gist reflect the chefs’ love of hip-hop culture and small touches of their personalities.
As for the food truck, owners say it’ll be up and running again once they find the right team.
What The Fries’ new location will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 10707 Park Rd., Suite F.
