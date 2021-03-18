What The Fries restaurant set for March 23 opening

Popular food truck What The Fries will open its first brick-and-mortar location on March 23 in south Charlotte.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic threatening the very existence of some Charlotte-area restaurants, What The Fries has seen steady growth over the past year.

Now that the restaurant is a reality, expect menu staples you loved from the popular food truck — like the steak and shrimp hibachi fries and the bread pudding tots — but also look out for new items.

Freshcut Chips: a variety of scratch-made potato chips with house seasoning.

Loaded Fry Wraps: Order your favorite loaded fries stuffed into a wrap.

Fried Snapper Sandwich: Fried snapper, mustard green slaw and spicy Yumm Yumm sauce on a potato bun.

Wings: Available seasoned sweet & spicy or with house seasoning.

Loaded Purple Potato Soup: With bacon, scallions and boursin cheese.

Grilled Cheesy: American, gouda and boursin cheeses grilled up good and gooey on potato bread.

Chicken Salad: House recipe chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on potato bread.

Fried snapper sandwich at What The Fries restaurant. Photo: QCity Metro

Looking for plant-based options? Owners Greg Williams and Jamie Barnes say mushroom cheesesteaks and vegetable hibachi will be on the menu.

The 3,420-square-foot space — formerly a Cici’s Pizza — will seat about 100 people at full capacity. The new restaurant allows for socially distanced dine-in and carry out. Williams and Barnes also plan to host special dinners and offer local business owners an area to promote their products.